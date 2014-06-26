World, Meet Girl! Rowan Blanchard Dishes on Playing the Offspring of Boy Meets World's Iconic Couple

"It's something that hasn't even still hit me yet. The fact that I can call Cory and Topanga my parents? It's pretty cool," the 12-year-old gushed to E! News about taking on the role of the iconic Boy Meets World pairing's daughter. "I know then now as Ben and Danielle off-set and everything, and I am so glad I can say they're equal as loving and incredible people as they are on-screen as they are off-screen."

But it seems like Riley might prefer one of her parents over the other...just a little bit. "Riley is certainly Cory's kid. Riley resembles Cory in so many ways," Blanchard explains.

And funnily enough, just like Cory is Riley's history teacher in real life (Taking after Mr. Feeny, we love it!), Blanchard's father in real-life was also her teacher! "It actually happened in real life for me. My dad was a P.E. instructor at the school I went to for elementary school and yeah, it's awkward," she says with a laugh. "A lot of the same situations I went through in real life are happening on-screen."

