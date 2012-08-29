Hot Republican of the Day: Mitt Romney's Smokin' Son Josh!

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Paul Ryan isn't Mitt Romney's only good-looking right-hand man. The presidential hopeful's third son Josh Romney is so smokin', we're making him our red hot Republican of the day!
While all five of Romney's sons are pretty easy on the eyes, Josh's chiseled features and classic all-American look are what make him stand out above the crowd.
But he's not just eye-candy. He's smart too!
Having earned his B.A. from Brigham Young University in 2000, he went on to get his MBA from the Harvard Business School in 2005. The 37-year-old currently works as a real estate developer and is the owner of Romney Ventures.
His business background and interest in politics have him helping out his GOP papa during his campaign for the White House.
"He's paid his taxes," he told Piers Morgan at the RNC when asked about Romney's failure to make public his tax returns. "This is a gimmick by the Obama campaign to take the message off the economy and on to my dad's personal taxes."
Josh also took to Twitter to commend mama Anne Romney after her big speech last night down in Tampa. "So proud of my mom tonight," he wrote. "She inspired all who watched. She will make a historic first lady."
Politics aside, Josh calls Salt Lake City suburb Millcreek home where he lives with his wife Jen and their five children Sawyer, Gracie, Nash, Owen and Wyatt.