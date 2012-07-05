Tina Fey Drops F-Bombs on Community Star Donald Glover's Mixtape—Listen Now!

  • By
  • &

by Bruna Nessif |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna Bush Hager Cries Over Hidden Fences Flub: "I Am Not Perfect"

Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, 2017 Golden Globe Awards, Press Room

Ryan Gosling Gets to "Undo" His Spanx After Golden Globes 2017 Win

Carrie Fisher, Dog Gary

Carrie Fisher Honored by Family Guy With "In Loving Memory" Opening

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tina Fey, Steve Buscemi

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Yo, Tina Fey just got some serious street cred.

The 30 Rock star decided to give us a taste of her rap game again when she brought back Lemonem to drop a verse on Childish Gambino aka Community's Donald Glover's track "Real Estate" off his Royalty mixtape.

Beware: Don't listen to the track if you get offended by strong language, especially if that strong language is being thrown around by Tina Fey.

READ: Chris Brown Alludes to Club Brawl, Disses Drake on New Track

 

At around 4:59, you start to think the song is over, and then Fey kicks in with her gangsta lyrics.

"Yeah we in here, we in this thing/ Gambino is forever, royalty is forever/ We ballin' till we f--k up the hardwood, homie/ This the life we live, son/ My president is black and my Prius is blue, motherf--ker/ Royalty all day, we droppin' racks at Nordstrom, son/ That's racks on racks, you feel me? You feel me?/ This is the part where most people would say something crazy and drop the N-word after it/ Not doing that, I'm not doing that, I don't feel comfortable!/ I'm out."

Glover was a writer on 30 Rock before joining Community, and made a guest appearance on the show this past season.

His mixtape will also feature the sounds of RZA, Schoolboy-Q, Danny Brown and Beck.

GALLERY: Flipping the Bird

TAGS/ Tina Fey , Top Stories , Music , Donald Glover