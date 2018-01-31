Give her the ring!
Telli Swift has had about enough with Deontay Wilder not committing to her. On this week's episode of WAGS Atlanta, the girls have a get together at Kaylin Jurrjens place, and Telli explains her frustration with Deontay not proposing to her yet.
Telli is the first to arrive to the dinner party and opens up to Kaylin. "We went to a car dealership and kind of was like, okay why are we really here?" Telli revealed to Kaylin. "I kind of felt like he was trying to take my mind off of getting the ring. I was cussing him out, I was crying. It was a hot mess."
When the other ladies arrive, she seeks the group's advice on what she should do. "I kind of gave him an ultimatum to either step up with a ring or we can co-parent. I feel like it's about that time," she reveals. "It's emotionally draining to not know where we're going. I just don't feel like I'm good enough and it hurts."
Lucky for Telli, her girls were right there to help her see things clearly. "Let me just say this: I don't ever want to hear you say out of your mouth that you're not good enough," Kierra Douglas told her. "Because you break your neck and bend over backwards for that man."
The encouragement helps, but doesn't ease her fears. "It just hurts because I do so much as a woman for him and I just feel like he doesn't want to get married to me," Telli shares. "It's like, you tell me, you tell me, you tell me and it's just like why are we not there?"
