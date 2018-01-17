BRAND NEW
WAGS Atlanta's Kaylin Jurrjens Is Waking Up Her Hosting Face With Acting Lessons: ''I Feel Like I'm About to Motorboat Someone''

Kaylin Jurrjens is focusing on herself and taking a stab at a career in hosting!

On tonights all-new WAGS Atlanta, Kaylin gets back on the saddle after leaving her hosting aspirations behind to focus on her husbandJair Jurrjen's, career.

"It was definitely a tough decision to put everything on hold for J.J. Baseball just really consumed my life, but now, I can really focus on myself," Kaylin declared.

Kaylin started her session at Drama Inc. with some warm-up exercises to wake her face up for the cameras, but the moves had this WAG feeling more than silly than ready.

"I feel like I'm about to motorboat someone," Kaylin joked.

Watch

Inside Kaylin & Jair Jurrjens' Massive House

Kaylin Jurrjens, WAGS Atlanta 103

E!

After some more practice and a vote of confidence from her hosting coach, Kaylin was starting to feel like a full-fledged host.

"You could say I'm not quite Diane Sawyer yet, but I'm on my way," the WAG said. 

Watch the LOL moment in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of WAGS Atlanta Wednesday at 10 p.m., only on E!

