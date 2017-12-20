SERIES PREMIERE
WAGS Atlanta's Cutest Couple Pics: See the Ladies and Their Sports Star Men Get Their PDA on!

Shuntel &amp;quot;Telli&amp;quot; Swift, WAGS Atlanta

We already know that the nine ladies of WAGS latest franchise, WAGS Atlanta, are glam and gorg, but what about their boos? 

From pro-wrestlers and heavyweight champs to football players and pitchers on the baseball diamond, these Southern belles have snatched up some cuties.

You'll be sure to find these ladies on site supporting their men, but when they're off the field, it's all about the love and you can bet they're snapping plenty of pics worthy of the hashtag #couplesgoals.

Scroll down to see some of their picture-perfect moments!

Don't miss the premiere of WAGS Atlanta Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 10 p.m., only on E!

Kierra Douglas, Harry Douglas, WAGS Atlanta

Kierra Douglas and NFL Star Harry Douglas

"Last nights Titans Holiday party..........Because I enjoy corny videos and because this is pretty much how life is everyday with this crazy @hdouglas83 #swipe #photoboothfun #slowmocam #titansholidayparty #year10 #whenyoufinallyhaveababysitter #weoutcher #hubbyalwaysfindsadancefloor"

Kierra Douglas, Harry Douglas, WAGS Atlanta

Kierra Douglas and NFL Star Harry Douglas

"Mi amore #vday #latepost"

Kierra Douglas, Harry Douglas, WAGS Atlanta

Kierra Douglas and NFL Star Harry Douglas

"Great team win today. Regardless of what anyone else has to say I will always admire the way you play with such Heart, toughness, and tenacity. #titanup #keepdoingyoubabe"

WAGS Atlanta

Shuntel Swift and Boxer Deontay Wilder

"I know u see it"

WAGS Atlanta

Shuntel Swift and Boxer Deontay Wilder

"Me & mine vs you & yours"

WAGS Atlanta

Shuntel Swift and Boxer Deontay Wilder

It's fight night at the MGM Grand Las Vegas!

Kesha Norman, WAGS Atlanta

Kesha Norman and NFL Star C.J. Mosley

"#fbf #london #Kaliparents #Us"

Kesha Norman, WAGS Atlanta

Kesha Norman and NFL Star C.J. Mosley

"#fbf #london #Kaliparents #Us"

Kesha Norman, WAGS Atlanta

Kesha Norman and NFL Star C.J. Mosley

"#fbf #black #gold #Friday #goals #us"

WAGS Atlanta

Brandi Rhodes and Wrestler Cody Rhodes

"Happy Thanksgiving from the Rhodes!! My husband and I are celebrating up in Michigan with my family!"

WAGS Atlanta

Brandi Rhodes and Wrestler Cody Rhodes

"New blog post! Documenting all of my fall decor inside and out of the house!"

WAGS Atlanta

Brandi Rhodes and Wrestler Cody Rhodes

"We are that couple. The couple. #Rhodes"

WAGS Atlanta

Kaylin Jurrjens and Baseball Star JJ Jurrjens

"Merry Kissmas"

WAGS Atlanta

Kaylin Jurrjens and Baseball Star JJ Jurrjens

"Sweet '16"

WAGS Atlanta

Kaylin Jurrjens and Baseball Star JJ Jurrjens

"'Traveling is like flirting with life. It's like saying 'I would stay and love you, but I have to go.' -Lisa St. Aubin de Teran"

WAGS Atlanta

Niche Caldwell and NFL Star Andre Caldwell

"Coupled for perfection!! #perfectlyniche #powercouple #blacklove #designer #work #marriedlife @caldwellxii"

WAGS Atlanta

Niche Caldwell and NFL Star Andre Caldwell

"He keeps his hand on my hip and I keep my eyes peeled! #teamwork #lovelife #blacklove #grateful #unconditional #powercouple @caldwellxii #theANSAcorp #theelevensociety #chainteriors #wagsatlanta"

WAGS Atlanta

Niche Caldwell and NFL Star Andre Caldwell

"Sunday with the Mister!! #grateful #blacklove #teamcaldwell @caldwellxii #unconditional"

