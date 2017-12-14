Taking some time to herself.

On the season finale of WAGS L.A., Barbie Blank has some sad news to share with her friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson. She shared with the ladies that she was flying solo at Nicole Williams' wedding because she and Sheldon Souray are taking some time to themselves.

"Why aren't you wearing your ring?" Natalie asked her. "Well, we just decided right now we're taking space and time apart," Barbie revealed.

Ultimately, it was Sheldon who decided to put the separation in motion. "He didn't want you to wear it right now?" Natalie asked her.