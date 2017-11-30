BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 10PM

WAGS' Nicole Williams Isn't Going to Let Larry English Get Out of Wearing His Wedding Band

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Nov. 30, 2017 10:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kelly Clarkson, Camila Cabello, Billboard Women In Music 2017

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Asiah Collins, Alycia Bella, The Platinum Life

Drama Erupts on the Beach When Asiah Collins Gets Dragged Into Alycia Bella and Crystal Smith's Beef OnThe Platinum Life

Matt Lauer

How the Today Show Hosts Are Handling Matt Lauer's Departure

Nicole Williams is not budging when it comes to matrimonial traditions.

In this clip from this Sunday's all-new WAGS L.A., Nicole and Larry English take a look at wedding bands for their big day, but Larry doesn't seem too excited about rocking his new jewels.

"Does it really matter that much?" Larry asked.

For Nicole, it's all about the symbolism the ring carries.

"Yeah it matters. These are symbols of our marriage and our vows. You're gonna look like one of those guys that decides not to wear a ring for other reasons. I've never seen anybody that's married not wearing a wedding band," Nicole retorted.

Nicole Williams Overwhelms Fiance Larry English With Wedding Plans

Nicole Williams, WAGS

Larry still didn't think it was a big deal, even arguing that there are plenty of married people that don't wear their rings.

"I already feel married. I felt married for the last five years of our relationship," Larry said, attempting to assure Nicole that he's committed. 

Despite his words of confidence in their union, his reluctance to don a band really struck a nerve with Nicole.

"Do you know who you're marrying? Do you want me to go even more crazy than I already am? It makes me wonder, why are you even playing with my emotions right now?" Nicole thought.

Ready for Baby? WAGS L.A.'s Nicole Williams Reveals When She Plans to Get Pregnant With Her First Child

Watch the intense moment in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of WAGS Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , WAGS , E! Shows , Nicole Williams , Engagements , Weddings , Jewelry , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.