RETURNS
NOV. 5, 10PM

Nicole Williams Stresses Out Fiancé Larry While Talking About "All the Pressure" of Wedding Planning on WAGS

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kim Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

LoLa Monroe, The Platinum Life 104

LoLa Monroe Prepares to Make a Comeback and La'Myia Good Talks to Eric Bellinger About Getting a Breast Enhancement

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez: Are They Just Friends or Something More?

Wedding planning is seriously stressful!

On Sunday's season three premiere of WAGS L.A., Nicole Williams is in bridezilla mode following her engagement to Larry English.

"I'm just happy to be planning a wedding," Nicole admits in this preview clips. "After five years of being together it just feels like, ‘OK, now it seems like very real.'" 

While out to dinner, Nicole tells Larry, "I didn't know this until recently but we have to do a bridal shower, bachelorette, the bachelor and an engagement party."

"I don't ever remember going to all of these different separate things like for a wedding," the football star says. "Bridal shower, engagement party…I don't have time to like plan another thing attached to the whole wedding."

Photos

WAGS: Meet the Cast!

Larry Williams, Nicole Williams

E!

"You're telling me babe?" Nicole says. "You put a ring on it and then you're just like, ‘That's it. I'm done.'"

"Sounds about right," Larry smiles.

Then Nicole goes on to ask Larry about a bunch of wedding details, including having an all-black dress code, possibly not doing their vows and having vegan options for the catering.

"All the pressure and all the decision making is basically on me and it would just be nice to have more of Larry's help because I just can't handle stress very well," Nicole worries.

Watch the season three premiere of WAGS Sunday, Nov. 5 at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , WAGS , E! Shows , Nicole Williams , Weddings , Engagements , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.