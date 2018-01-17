Obviously Brie was going to need a little more than that. "I got booked on Dancing with the Stars," she whispered to her sister. Brie's husband Daniel Bryan was quick to offer Nikki a congratulations, but Brie was a little annoyed. "It's exciting, but it's like, Bryan, she is supposed to give all her time right now to Birdie Bee and the wine," Brie shared.

"We literally just cleared our schedules for the next three months to fully concentrate on our two companies we have right now," Brie shared. Nikki assured her that she would be fully devoted their business ventures but Brie was not buying it.

"What's more important? Birdie Bee and wine, which is our lives until the end of time," Brie asked her. "Or something you're gonna do for three months?" If the tensions weren't already high, Bryan added his two cents. "We're so happy for you, but if Birdie Bee fails, it's your fault," Bryan joked. But, you know, no pressure!