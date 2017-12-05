Lana is not looking to become a mom anytime soon!

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Lana and hubby, Rusev, butt heads over babies. While Rusev is ready to welcome a little baby wrestler into the ring, Lana is focused on perfecting her own moves.

"I am basically not ready to have children," Lana revealed.

Rusev wasn't here for the baby talk, especially in front of their friends.

"Don't talk in front of them about this," Rusev scolded.