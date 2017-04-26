There's always next season!

Nikki Bella received an amazing offer on Wednesday's episode of Total Divas. The WWE superstar was offered a spot on Dancing With the Stars, which she was so excited about.

But Nikki has been working on her WWE comeback since getting cleared by her doctor and throughout the episode she debated whether or not she wanted to focus on her comeback or doing DWTS.

So what did she decide?

"I'm…I'm gonna pass," Nikki told her agent. "I know it's an amazing opportunity, but I just…I really want my comeback to be in that ring and nowhere else."