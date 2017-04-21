Just let it all hang out!

Nikki Bella and John Cena are definitely feeling free this Friday after stripping down on YouTube to celebrate the Bella Twins reaching 500,000 subscribers on their channel.

Almost a week ago, the Total Divas star vowed to get naked with her fiancé on camera once the milestone was reached. That challenge was more than enough motivation for the fans, who rallied to help Nikki and Brie Bella achieve their goal within days.

And as promised, the couple celebrated the accomplishment together by posting a video in their birthday suits!