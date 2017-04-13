Renee Young is married!
The Total Divas star just secretly married her boyfriend and WWE star Dean Ambrose.
Marriage rumors started to fly after the WWE commentator and Ambrose were both spotted wearing rings on TV. Young then took to Twitter to confirm the marriage speculation this week.
She wrote to her followers, "Marriage is nice. Thanks for all the love."
The couple's relationship has been documented on Total Divas over the past year, including them spending time at their house in Las Vegas.
Marriage is nice. Thanks for all the love ????— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 12, 2017
Viewers even witnessed Ambrose meeting Young's family and chasing after a thief who stole Young's hat! And not only did he get the hat back, he had the thief apologize to Young.
This marriage comes less than two weeks after Young's good friend Nikki Bella got engaged to John Cena at WrestleMania 33. Cena got down on one knee after defeating The Miz and Maryse at the major sporting event.
Congratulations to the WWE couples!
