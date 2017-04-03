Brie continues, "We are freaking out! It's crazy because I kinda feel like they're already married and I've always felt that in my heart, but my sister's always wanted that proposal and she just really wanted that like…what do you call it, Lauren?"

"Validation?" Lauren asks.

"The validation of marriage!" Brie says. "And to see just her dreams come true and that ring and you could see her face and how giddy she was and just her tears and the overwhelm of happiness."