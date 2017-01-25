Nikki Bella just received the "worst email" ever.

On Wednesday's Total Divas mid-season finale, all of the WWE stars were on edge over the brand extension. And after Nikki was cleared by her doctor and started training again in the ring, she hoped she would be included in the draft.

But while at Lana and Rusev's wedding, Nikki learns that she "can't" be a part of the draft and doesn't understand why.

"It just doesn't make sense," she said.

Take a look at the recap to see what else Nikki had to say about not being a part of the draft and find out what happened moments before Lana and Rusev tied the knot!