E! News exclusively announced Brie's pregnancy last month. "It has always been a dream of mine to become a mother," Brie told E! News in October. "Now that it is finally real, it fills me up with so much happiness. I can't wait to see my husband, Bryan, be a father to our child. I am so excited for this new chapter in our lives."

A few weeks later, the E! star revealed to E! that she's expecting a baby girl.

"When I found out it was a girl I actually got really emotional," Brie tells E! News. "I have such an amazing relationship with my mom and I think, wow, I'm going to have that with my daughter. Also as a woman I now have my own blood to follow my legacy. It's such a special feeling! My mini me!"