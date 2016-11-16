Nikki Bella and John Cena are relocating!
The WWE superstars are temporarily moving in with Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan for the upcoming second season of Total Bellas! The Total Divas spin-off will return next year for eight one-hour episodes, E! announced Wednesday. The sophomore season will follow John and Nikki moving to Phoenix, AZ to help Brie through her first pregnancy.
The Total Bellas second season will be quick a switch-up for John and Nikki, who had Brie and Daniel move in to their Tampa mansion last season.
In addition to Brie's growing baby bump, the new season will document Daniel's travels under his new role as General Manager of WWE's SmackDown Live.
"We are excited to build on the success of the first season of Total Bellas by inviting viewers back for a second round of family fun with the Bellas and their fellas," Jeff Olde, Executive Vice President of Programming and Development at E!, said in a statement today. "Nikki, Brie, John and Daniel all exude copious amounts of wit, talent and strength, but it's their openness to be completely real that has resonated with viewers and we are delighted to share an intimate look at two of WWE's most prominent couples."
E! News exclusively announced Brie's pregnancy last month. "It has always been a dream of mine to become a mother," Brie told E! News in October. "Now that it is finally real, it fills me up with so much happiness. I can't wait to see my husband, Bryan, be a father to our child. I am so excited for this new chapter in our lives."
A few weeks later, the E! star revealed to E! that she's expecting a baby girl.
"When I found out it was a girl I actually got really emotional," Brie tells E! News. "I have such an amazing relationship with my mom and I think, wow, I'm going to have that with my daughter. Also as a woman I now have my own blood to follow my legacy. It's such a special feeling! My mini me!"
Daniel Bryan added, "I'm so excited we're having a little girl. I'm sure that, just like her mother, she's going to steal my heart."
Watch a brand-new Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!
Total Bellas season 2 premieres 2017, only on E!