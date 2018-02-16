RETURNS
MAR. 11, 10PM
EXCLUSIVE!

The Royals' Queen Helena Clears Up Some "Fake News" About America's President and His Tiny Hands in Hilarious Promo

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec | Fri., Feb. 16, 2018 5:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Queen Helena is on rumor patrol!

In a newly released promo for season four of The Royals, Elizabeth Hurley is celebrating Presidents' Day by sharing a funny little message with her U.S. fans.

"Happy Presidents' Day, America. And speaking of your president, I'd like to dispel some fake news out there about his recent visit to our side of the pond," Queen Helena says in the clip. "Like this: that his hands were too small to open the doors of Buckingham Palace. Or that I had to throw away all of his bed sheets because of his spray tan. I would hate for anyone to think that any of these are true. Or these..."

Photos

Celebs Who've Dated Royals

The Royals, Elizabeth Hurley

E!

The Queen goes on to hold up several newspapers with various headlines and the prez. "That he threw a temper tantrum when he realized my face is on money and his isn't," she says. "That he thinks Mexico paid for Stonehenge." LOL!

She adds, "So please, don't share these stories with everyone you know. After all, that's how rumors get started."

Watch the hilarious promo for yourself!

Watch the season four premiere of The Royals Sunday, Mar. 11 at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Royals , E! Shows , Elizabeth Hurley , Politics , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives
Latest News
Prince Harry

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Khloe Kardashian, Malika, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq Fight Over How Much Time KoKo Spends With Tristan Thompson and His Friends on KUWTK

Hollywood Medium, Tyler Henry, Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari's Late Brother Sent "Chilling" Message to Give His Family "Closure," Says Tyler Henry

Revenge Body 206, Jen

Jennifer Is Feeling "Sick" About Confronting Her Cheating Ex At Her Reveal Party on Revenge Body

Jennifer Lawrence

Fashion Police

Maryse, Total Divas

It's a Girl! Maryse and The Miz Celebrate Their Baby Shower With Avril Lavigne, Ryan Cabrera & More: See All the Cute Pics

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, Wedding

Everything We Know About Amy Schumer's Star-Studded Wedding to Chef Chris Fischer

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -