RETURNS
MAR. 11, 10PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Watch The Royals' Queen Helena Receive Valentine's Day Gifts From America's Queen, an Orange Politician and More Stars

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec & Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 2:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Meghan Trainor, Fergie

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jay-Z, Jay Z, Beyonce, Grammys Candids

Truth or Trash: Is Beyoncé Being Too Cheap?! Has Jessica Biel Already Started Teaching Her Son About Sex?!

Danai Gurira, Black Panther Premiere, London

Fashion Police

Love is in the air! 

The Royals' Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) has received a few lovely Valentine's Day gifts from some American royalty to help her celebrate early. No holiday is complete without a few secret admirers that come bearing lots of gifts (especially when those gifts include a free car!).

Queen Helena receives a basket full of orange goodies all the way from Washington, D.C. "Let's open gifts from my many admirers. What have we here?," Helena says while rummaging through a gift basket she was sent. "Cheese, clementines, orange soda, orange peppers and a bag of cheese puffs. Wow, someone really loves orange." Hmmm...we wonder who that was from? 

Watch

The Royals Family Tree

Next, she gets the gift of a gold crown from the "American queen," addressed to her "favorite single lady." Sounds like the perfect Valentine's day to us! 

Watch the video above for all the hilarious gifts, including a car from her "friend 'O'" and a "swift" gift from someone with a lot of baggage!

Watch the season four premiere of The Royals Sunday, Mar. 11 at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Royals , E! Shows , Top Stories , Elizabeth Hurley , Valentine's Day , Exclusives , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -