It's time for Princess Eleanor to step up.

In this exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming season premiere of The Royals, Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) attempts to catch up with her children at lunch and realizes Prince Liam (William Moseley) has been keeping busy with his royal duties whereas Eleanor (Alexandra Park) has been majorly slacking.

While Liam lists off his many obligations, including a Shakespeare birthday gala and two separate benefits for flood victims and victims of drought, Eleanor struggles to come up with much of, well, anything.

"I, um, I cleaned my room a few, um, weeks ago," she confesses.