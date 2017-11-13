Megan Morrison is taking control!
In this first look at season two of The Arrangement, which premieres Sunday, Mar. 11 at 9 p.m., Megan (Christine Evangelista) is hiding some big secrets from fiancé Kyle West (Josh Henderson) and the Institute of the Higher Mind.
"There are people out there who want to see you fail," she says in the promo. "And all I can say about that is that none of it is worth spending a second of your life feeling powerless. And I'll never let that happen again."
The video also shows Megan trying on wedding dresses as she and Kyle plan their A-list wedding. Megan's star is also rising as she secretly plots to take down IHM, while Terence Anderson (Michael Vartan) continues to work tirelessly to build the IHM profile and simultaneously deal with his complicated marriage to DeAnn Anderson (Lexa Doig).
Meanwhile, Kyle's dark past is revealed and why and how he is connected to Terence is finally explained.
Watch the promo for yourself!
Watch the season two premiere of The Arrangement Sunday, Mar. 11 at 9 p.m., only on E!