Where does Megan Morrison go from here?

In an exclusive interview with E! News, The Arrangement star Christine Evangelista is dropping hints about what's ahead for her character in season two following Sunday night's jaw-dropping finale.

After being betrayed by fiancé Kyle West (Josh Henderson), kidnapped and forced to undergo therapy at the Institute for the Higher Mind's transformation facility, Megan returned to her "normal" life seemingly reformed, but secretly ready to get the ultimate revenge. But what will that look like exactly?

"I'm very excited to see Megan kind of take control and come into her own," Christine tells us. "She's dealt with the forgiveness, the burden that she's carried all along and the pain that she's carried all along. Now that she's able to sort of move on from it in some way and acknowledge what happened and just be honest about it to everyone around her, I think there's a lot of strength to be gained from that."