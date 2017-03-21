Listen up, ladies: the next time you're on a dating app, you might want to look out for Michael Vartan!

"I'm on Tinder. I like to look," The Arrangement star told E! News exclusively at yesterday's NBC Summer Press Day in Beverly Hills. "I'm like the creepy old grandfather," Vartan joked. "I swipe left a lot."

Vartan's Arrangement co-star Josh Henderson laughed, "That's funny!"

Vartan added more seriously of looking for love, "No, I think that when you date people it happens naturally. I think I'm a relatively good judge of character so you get a sense about someone quite quickly. By the way, if they're dating me for my money they picked the wrong guy!"