BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 10PM

Kygan Spotted! The Arrangement's Kyle West and Megan Morrison Caught By Fans During Romantic Date in Venice

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince William, Kate Middleton, 2017 BAFTA Awards

Kate Middleton ''Disappointed'' in Prince William's Ski Trip Behavior

Blac Chyna, Cosmopolitan South Africa

Blac Chyna Says She's With Rob Kardashian for the "Long Haul," Reveals They're "Fighting for Each Other"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Arrangement 102

E!

Spotted in Venice: Kygan's romantic rendezvous!

Despite their best attempts to fly under the radar, fans were still able to capture Instagram videos of Kyle West (Josh Henderson) and Megan Morrison's (Christine Evangelista) passionate, PDA-filled day out and about in the Italian destination, which will appear in Sunday's upcoming episode of The Arrangement. Geez, can celebrities get any privacy these days?!

From sharing a sweet kiss in a street corner to a (somewhat) private boat ride and a paparazzi photo shoot, the lovebirds' budding relationship is now well documented and splashed across social media. Just watch the video below!

Watch

See What's to Come This Season on The Arrangement

Look what we have here! Kygan just can't keep their hands to themselves while cohosting an A-list party at Kyle's Hollywood Hills mansion. That is, until Megan gets an unpleasant surprise. Hmm, wonder what it could be?

So, where in the world will Kygan go next? Make sure to check back here each week for more fan sightings of Hollywood's new It couple!

Watch a brand-new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Top Stories , Christine Evangelista , Josh Henderson
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again