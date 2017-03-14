BRAND NEW
The Arrangement's Christine Evangelista & Costume Designer Mandi Line Dish on Megan's Gorgeous Venice Ball Gown

"I really wanted it to be very romantic."

On this past Sunday's The Arrangement episode, Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) jetted to Italy with her movie star boyfriend Kyle West (Josh Henderson) to attend the Venice Film Festival. To make her major event debut, Megan wore a gorgeous blue dress that we need to know more about!

Lucky for us (and all of you!), Christine and the show's costume designer Mandi Line are dishing all about the debut dress! Watch the video above to see duo talk all about the ball gown choice and spill behind-the-scenes secrets on the episode!

Plus, be sure to check back here every Tuesday to get more scoop on Megan's style from Christine and Mandi!

Watch a brand-new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

