Introducing…Kygan!

The Arrangement turned up the heat in more ways than one when Kyle West (Josh Henderson) whisked new ladylove Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) away for an action-packed trip to Venice in Sunday night's second episode.

Megan's whirlwind Cinderella story continued with a celebrity stylist-approved wardrobe makeover, red carpet appearances and a romantic boat ride in Italy with the world's biggest actor. But despite all the perks and privilege, Megan couldn't escape the downside of Kyle's fame or the demons from his past.

Specifically, Megan wasn't able to avoid his famous and gorgeous ex-fiancé, Lisbeth Graves (Ashley Grace), who gave her an ominous warning during an awkward bathroom encounter. "You'll see," she advised. "You're on your own." Ooh!