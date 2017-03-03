Do you have your The Arrangement premiere party plans yet?

E!'s new scripted series will make its debut this Sunday and the stars of the show Josh Henderson and Christine Evangelista are ready to celebrate! So what will they do this Sunday for the premiere? Throw a huge party of course...on both coasts!

The actors dished to E! News in an exclusive interview while at the NBC Midseason Press Day in New York City on Thursday and revealed how they'll celebrate this weekend.

"I have an event that I'm throwing here in New York City, a screening party for my friends," Christine said.