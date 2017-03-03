SERIES PREMIERE
SUNDAY 10PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Party Time! See How The Arrangement Stars Josh Henderson & Christine Evangelista Are Celebrating This Sunday's Premiere

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Hugh Jackman

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Christmas 2015

Penelope and Mason Disick Rank Their Famous Aunts

Chrissy Teigen

Fashion Police

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Do you have your The Arrangement premiere party plans yet?

E!'s new scripted series will make its debut this Sunday and the stars of the show Josh Henderson and Christine Evangelista are ready to celebrate! So what will they do this Sunday for the premiere? Throw a huge party of course...on both coasts!

The actors dished to E! News in an exclusive interview while at the NBC Midseason Press Day in New York City on Thursday and revealed how they'll celebrate this weekend.

"I have an event that I'm throwing here in New York City, a screening party for my friends," Christine said.

Photos

Josh Henderson's Best Instagrams

Josh Henderson, Instagram

Instagram

She continued, "You know, intimate, but fun...it's a celebration. It's something that we've obviously worked really hard on and waited a long time leading up to so it's great that it's finally here."

While Christine is in NYC, Josh will be throwing an event in L.A. on Sunday.

"Sunday we're gonna do a big party for the show and the premiere and it should be fun," Josh revealed.

"We've got both coast covered," Christine said.

They really do!

Take a look at the interview above to see Josh and Christine talk about how excited they are for the show to premiere!

Watch the series premiere of The Arrangement this Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , The Arrangement Week , Theme Week , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again