Welcome to the big leagues.

Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) received the opportunity of a lifetime in tonight's juicy series premiere of The Arrangement. Following a chance audition with mega movie star Kyle West (Josh Henderson), the waitress and struggling actress was offered a $10 million contract to marry the world's most eligible bachelor. Oh, and did we mention this was only after one night spent together in Mexico? Talk about chemistry!

However, Megan's whirlwind romance won't be without its fair share of drama, especially with Kyle's intense best friend and mentor, Terence Anderson (Michael Vartan), calling the shots. Because when he's not running the Institute for the Higher Mind, Terrence is busy controlling Kyle's personal life and career.