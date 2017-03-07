"Is it a dick in the box?"

The Cosmopolitan staff is sent some sex toys on this Wednesday's episode of So Cosmo! While in the Hamptons, Steven shows his co-workers a box that was sent to them, filled with products for them to try.

"It's fairly normal for a box of sex toys to be distributed amongst the staff," James explains in the clip above. "In this case a manufacturer sent us samples hoping that we'll write an article about them."