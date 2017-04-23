Blac Chyna may have had some serious drama when it came to her own baby shower, but that doesn't mean she doesn't know how to get down at her besties' baby bash!

Earlier today, the 28-year-old got her groove on when she attended the shower for her best friend Treasure, who is expecting a girl. In the middle of the pastel party, the two ladies, who first met in Washington D.C. over 10 years ago, bump and grind to the music for all to see.

The E! star snapchatted several images from the shower and also posted the dancing video on her Instagram, writing "I love my bestie @1badish!!!" and "Baby Shower Vibes."