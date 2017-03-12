The sun is shining and so are Blac Chynaand Dream Kardashian!

As the weekend came to a close, the mother-daughter hit the pool at Amber Rose's abode for a relaxing Sunday afternoon. The E! reality star took to Instagram with multiple must-see photos from their day, and let's be honest, little Dream has never looked more adorable!

Chyna and 4-month-old Dream (who looks like dad Rob Kardashian's total mini-me) sported matching striped blue and white swimsuits, Dream accessorizing with a white floppy hat and her proud mama rocking oversized sunglasses.

"Dreammmmmmmmmm," Chyna captioned the precious snapshot.