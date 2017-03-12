The sun is shining and so are Blac Chynaand Dream Kardashian!
As the weekend came to a close, the mother-daughter hit the pool at Amber Rose's abode for a relaxing Sunday afternoon. The E! reality star took to Instagram with multiple must-see photos from their day, and let's be honest, little Dream has never looked more adorable!
Chyna and 4-month-old Dream (who looks like dad Rob Kardashian's total mini-me) sported matching striped blue and white swimsuits, Dream accessorizing with a white floppy hat and her proud mama rocking oversized sunglasses.
"Dreammmmmmmmmm," Chyna captioned the precious snapshot.
Chyna and her BFF also posed for one sexy photo shoot by the Jacuzzi, both showcasing their curves in stylish beachwear. "Sunday funday at Muva house," Chyna wrote alongside the sizzling photo.
As of recently, it's been nothing but time well spent with family for Chyna. On Saturday, she stepped out with son King Cairo to attend the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. The adorable duo rocked matching outfits on the orange carpet, a stylish combination of light wash jeans and white button downs for the slime-filled bash.
It's unclear if Rob made it to Amber's pool party, but as a source recently told E! News about his relationship with Chyna, things are certainly looking up. An insider revealed Rob and Chyna are "working on staying together and focusing on Dream Kardashian," and that the drama has simmered.
