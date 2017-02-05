Cuteness alert! Blac Chyna can't get enough of her little ones.

The E! reality star shared a bunch of photos on Instagram from her Saturday night sleepover with her baby girl Dream Kardashian and 4-year-old son, King Cairo.

Dressed in matching red and white striped pajama onesies, the trio cozied up on the couch, each flashing silly faces and bright smiles for the camera.

"My fabulous life," Chyna captioned one snapshot, followed by calling King and Dream by their nicknames, "My chicken nugget" and "Dreamy Dream."