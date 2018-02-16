It's time to see what she's made of!

On this week's episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, the time has come for Jennifer to reveal herself to the world and have a heart to heart with her cheating ex-boyfriend Mark. While she initially began this journey with hopes of a reconciliation, she instead found the strength to finally let him go.

"How's everything going with Mark?" Khloe Kardashian asked her at her final fitting. "I actually, for the first time, did not care," Jennifer reveals. Khloe is so here for this new and improved Jennifer. "That's like such a great mentality to have. To be like, ‘I'm over this. This has nothing to do with me,'" Khloe encourages her.