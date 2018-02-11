Back at it again!

On this week's episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Mike and Crysta need a little help healing their bodies and minds from difficult relationships. These two have been through a lot in the last year, but Khloe Kardashian is going to help them get some much needed revenge.

Mike is a veteran with some trauma from war that he's currently trying to overcome. Not to mention that once he returned from deployment, he offered a down-on-his-luck buddy an opportunity to crash on his couch. In return, his friend slept with his fiancée. Ouch!

Luckily, Khloe knows the perfect match to help him get the most out of his training regimen. She sets him up with Aaron Williamson, who is also a veteran, and is a great support system for Mike to come to terms with some of his post-war stress.