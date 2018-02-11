Back at it again!
On this week's episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Mike and Crysta need a little help healing their bodies and minds from difficult relationships. These two have been through a lot in the last year, but Khloe Kardashian is going to help them get some much needed revenge.
Mike is a veteran with some trauma from war that he's currently trying to overcome. Not to mention that once he returned from deployment, he offered a down-on-his-luck buddy an opportunity to crash on his couch. In return, his friend slept with his fiancée. Ouch!
Luckily, Khloe knows the perfect match to help him get the most out of his training regimen. She sets him up with Aaron Williamson, who is also a veteran, and is a great support system for Mike to come to terms with some of his post-war stress.
"I'm a veteran and I know what you're going through. It's not easy, man, to come back from that and to fall apart and lose yourself," Aaron shares with Mike during a training session. Having an ally is going to make it easier for Mike to really get the most out of his workout routine.
Even though he has a great support system, the process isn't always easy. Especially when it comes to the mental obstacles he needs to overcome. "I don't know if I can push through this, and if I can't, I will never be the man I've always wanted to be," Mike reveals during a particularly difficult workout.
At the end of the day, he was able to overcome when it came down to it. After a 27 pound weight loss, he walked into his reveal party feeling like a new man, and in many ways, he was!
Crysta had a few relational obstacles to overcome as well. She has been dating Rusty for six years and is ready for marriage, but Rusty won't commit unless she sheds some major pounds. Which, of course, isn't helpful for their relationship.
"I want to [get] revenge for Rusty. I'm all for getting healthy, but I have to do it on my own terms," Crysta explains. "I just want Rusty to know that I have it in me to do this." Well, she definitely proved that!
Beyond her physical transformation, Crysta had to make a major choice about her relationship as well. Did she still want to be with Rusty? "I am extremely confused by Rusty. He will dangle the ring in-front of me and be like, ‘I will finally propose to you if you lose weight.' And sometimes I just wonder, do I even want it anymore?"
After some soul searching and a long chat with her boyfriend, Crysta decides either he proposes at the reveal or it's over. Even with the stress of her relationship, Crysta was able to work hard at her training sessions, and it didn't hurt that she had a little crush on her trainer Harley Pasternak.
After a 45 pound weight loss, the least Rusty could do was propose to her. Lucky for Crysta, he was ready to lock it down. She got revenge and a ring. Way to go, Crysta!
