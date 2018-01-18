BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 10PM

A Revenge Body Participant’s Family Betrayal Leads to Major Weight Gain: Watch to Hear Her Shocking Story!

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Jan. 18, 2018 10:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lucy Hale

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kevin, Revenge Body 204

Khloe Kardashian Is Helping Kevin Get the Girl of His Dreams on Revenge Body: ''She's the Only Girl I've Ever Loved''

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1415

Watch Kris Jenner Get Creeped Out by a Fan's Dead Grandmother

Shayla was hit with a bombshell that altered her entire identity.

In this clip from Sunday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian meets Shayla, who up until recently thought she had a firm grip on her family tree.

"The person that I thought was my dad, is not my dad," Shayla revealed.

In addition to receiving that shocking news, Shayla was also told that her real dad had died a few years back. While Shayla admits she didn't have much of a reaction, she said she felt betrayed by her parents.

"After my parents decided to come clean to me about who my biological father was I started to beast eat to feel better, but gaining all this weight has made me feel worse," Shayla said.

Watch

Revenge Body Season 2, Episode 3 Recap

Khloe Kardashian, Revenge Body, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian

When it comes to getting revenge, Shayla said she wants to be able to stand up in front of her parents and share her hurt with them so that she can finally take control of her life.

Khloe commended Shayla for her strength and resilience.

"I think the strongest trait about a person is knowing when to ask for help and you being here is a huge strength in showing that you want your life back and you want to figure this whole thing out. I commend you for that," Khloe told Shayla.

Meet Shayla and hear her heartbreaking story in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Diet And Fitness , Weight Loss , Family , Kardashian News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.