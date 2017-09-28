"My entire life I've been compared to my sisters," Khloe says in the video. "I don't look like them. I was chubby and tall. I lost a lot of confidence in myself. I found new me in this happiness and I want to share it with other people."

In this first look at season two of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, which premieres Sunday, Jan. 7, 17 new participants turn to Khloe Kardashian to help turn their lives around and get healthy.

The super tease ends with a—gasp—engagement with someone down on one knee with a ring! Check out the video for yourself and scroll down to meet the season two participants!

"I don't think my body can do it," another girl says.

But not all the Revenge Body newbies can handle what the celebrity trainers are throwing at them. One man is shown storming off set and yelling, "F--k this s--t!"

Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian even pops up to help motivate one of the participants.

Watch the season two premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Sunday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m., only on E!

E!



Mayank, 194 lbs. The son of Indian immigrants, the very un-traditional Mayank yearns to prove himself to his traditional parents – but wants to avoid telling them he's gay. Both Khloé and fitness phenom Gunnar Peterson agree Mayank's deception stands in the way of his success both in and out of the gym and encourage him to finally reveal his true self to them and the world.

E!



Alexis, 258 lbs. Unloved and unaccepted by his mother, Alexis spent his entire childhood feeling worthless. But now, with the help of Khloé, trainer Nicole Winhoffer and a team of glam stylists, he hopes to set free his inner Pop Star, and show his mother that he can achieve his dreams in spite of the damage she has done.

E!



Ken, 242 lbs. Growing up with a heartbreaking childhood, Ken created an alter ego to help him survive his difficult past. Khloé and her list of experts, including celebrity trainer Corey Calliet, help Ken to stop his lies and rediscover who he truly is.

Article continues below

E!



Crysta, 241 lbs. Crysta has started binge eating because she isn't happy in her relationship. With Khloé's guidance and the help of her celebrity trainer, Harley Pasternak, will Crysta decide that her boyfriend is the one or will she move on without him?

E!



Joel, 238 lbs. Joel wants revenge on his ex-boyfriend, but when his odd behavior leads to a shocking revelation, trainer Ashley Borden is faced with a serious dilemma that only Khloé can solve.

E!



Jennifer, 210 lbs. After having her heart broken by an ex-boyfriend, Jennifer turned to food for comfort. With Khloé's guidance and the help of celebrity trainer, Ashley Borden, Jennifer aspires to become a bikini competitor. But, will Jennifer push herself hard enough to make her dreams come true?

Article continues below

E!



Kevin, 255 lbs. Kevin has been bullied his entire life and is tired of being the "fat kid". Celebrity Trainer Luke helps Kevin become the man he wants to be and gets him one step closer to his first kiss!

E!



Chad, 120 lbs. & Allison, 250 lbs. : In the hopes of becoming parents one day soon, newlyweds Chad and Allison are both on a mission to get healthy. The tricky part is, Allison has to lose weight, while Chad has to gain. Will trainer-to-the-stars Latreal Mitchell be able to keep both sides of this odd couple on track?

E!



Kelsey, 262 lbs. After a life-changing accident that left her immobile for 3 months, Kelsey Rose had her modeling career ripped away from her. Khloé calls upon fitness guru Gunnar Peterson & supermodel Ashley Graham to help Kelsey shed her "victim" mentality and get her back on the runway.

Article continues below

E!



Melissa, 262 lbs. Having long battled her weight, Hollywood publicist Melissa is used to feeling invisible and constantly in the shadows of her clients. With the help of Khloé and crush-worthy trainer-to-the-stars Corey Calliet, Melissa happily claims the spotlight for herself for a change.

E!



Nicole, 211 lbs. Hoping to change her family's dangerous path toward diabetes and heart disease, 23-year-old Nicole embarks on a life-saving journey. Will super-trainer Latreal Mitchell be able to handle Nicole's endless list of excuses or will she have to cross another name off her client list?

E!



Mike, 171 lbs. Mike's life ambition was to be career military until a tragic accident got him honorably discharged. Struggling with the loss of his identity, Mike turned to food to cope. Khloé enlists celebrity trainer and former marine Aaron Williamson to rebuild Mike back into the man he once was.

Article continues below

E!



Melody, 209 lbs. Melody wants a stronger relationship with her mother but her moms' negativity towards her weight gain keeps them apart. With the help of Khloé and her trainer Lacey Stone, Melody hopes to gain the confidence she needs to stand up to her mom once and for all.

E!



Rocco, 217 lbs. Rocco is a lover, not a fighter, but for the first time in his life he is ready to get into the ring and duke it out for his father's sake. With the help of Khloé and trainer Luke Milton, Rocco hopes to lead by example and turn his father's health around.

E!



Shayla, 249 lbs. Shayla's life and identity fell apart when she found out that the man she thought was her father for the last 35 years actually isn't. With Khloé's help Shayla goes on a journey of discovering who she really is, and works with celebrity trainer Simone De La Rue on both her inner and outer strength.

Article continues below