Watch out, haters!

E! News can exclusively announce that Khloe Kardashian's inspirational series Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian will be returning for a second season with eight all-new episodes and even more motivational comeback stories!

The upcoming season will feature a longer period of time for the makeovers and a fresh batch of participants hoping to transform physically and mentally and confront the negative influences in their lives. With Khloe's guidance and the help of Hollywood's elite celebrity trainers, stylists and beauty gurus, the men and women will have that extra encouragement and support to reinvent themselves from the inside out.

"I am so happy to have the opportunity to help people who are determined to make a change by allowing us to share in their personal struggles," host and executive producer Khloe said. "I'm proud to be part of their journey and contribute to each one of them gaining more strength, stamina, style and swagger."