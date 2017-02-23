Gabriela is ready for her close-up!

The Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian participant is treated to the celebrity glam treatment with makeup artist Kristofer Buckle and Khloe Kardashian-approved hairstylist Scotty Cunha before her big reveal in this fun and fabulous scene from tonight's episode.

"Holy s--t!" Gaby exclaims. "Kristofer has worked on Mariah Carey, J. Lo, Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry…I mean, the list goes on. This guy's huge. Khloe hooked me up!" Yes, she did, girl!

"We are going to make you so gorgeous that they are going to just hate themselves!" Kristofer boasts.