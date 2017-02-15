"Then, next thing you know," she continues, "I just started eating and eating. I gained over 50 pounds."

That eventually led to Ranella's lack of confidence. "Now, I don't want to go to parties, I don't want to perform," she confesses. "If someone takes a picture of me, I'm like, 'Dude, take that down.' I'm so embarrassed. I don't want to be seen."

And, Khloe could definitely sympathize as she mentioned brother Rob Kardashian's similar struggle. "I get it," she explains. "My weight has always yo-yoed, and my brother gained a lot of weight. I totally understood because I was in his shoes, not wanting to be seen. He would literally only leave the house when it was dark outside."