This woman is on a mission.

In this emotional scene from tomorrow's all-new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, new participant Jamie Lamb meets with Khloe Kardashian to explain her past struggles with her weight.

"I feel like I'm this beautiful person, but people don't see me for the way that I really am because of my exterior," she tells Khloe. "I've been tall since I was little, and I used to be self-conscious and felt horrible. I got teased."

"Listen, that's something that none of us could change anyway, so I think you can be tall and beautiful and still really feminine," Khloe comforts her.