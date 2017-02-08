This woman is on a mission.
In this emotional scene from tomorrow's all-new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, new participant Jamie Lamb meets with Khloe Kardashian to explain her past struggles with her weight.
"I feel like I'm this beautiful person, but people don't see me for the way that I really am because of my exterior," she tells Khloe. "I've been tall since I was little, and I used to be self-conscious and felt horrible. I got teased."
"Listen, that's something that none of us could change anyway, so I think you can be tall and beautiful and still really feminine," Khloe comforts her.
"But mentally, I never dealt with that," Jamie reveals. "I realized that I really have allowed the negativity of other people to change my mindset, people that I thought were really friends that just abused my kindness and just mistreated me and didn't appreciate who I was, and all I just wanted was love. I went through post-partum depression. I would eat my sorrows away late at night, just eating like crazy."
Jamie then confesses she wants to get revenge on a man she's been dating with the nickname "Shorty Doo Wop."
"His name is Kenya, and I met him a few years back," she explains. "We went on some dates and then we became, you know, cuddy buddies and stuff like that. From the beginning, I really liked him. He's really intelligent and he has this nice body, and I know it's my weight that is holding him back from really getting to know me deeper. So, once I get this thing together plakow! I just want him to be like, 'Oh, my god!'"
