Khloe Kardashian can totally relate.
In this sneak peek from Thursday's all-new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, the star meets with new participant Tiffany Morgan, who's having a difficult time in her marriage.
"I met my husband in high school," she tells Khloe. "He proposed when we were 19, and we got married at 20. I was a virgin. I come from a very conservative background, but I still never thought I would get married young. He was just the right guy, or so I thought. I still think he's the right guy. He just doesn't think I'm the right girl anymore."
Getty Images
Tiffany continues, "We've been together for 12 years and married for eight and a half. My husband's always had this dream of coming to Hollywood and acting, so we moved across the country together and pursued his dreams."
Khloe then calls Tiffany a "ride or die" before she explains how it all went downhill from there.
"My entire life was about him," Tiffany says. "He had some early success in the online video world, YouTube and all this kind of thing. I was like classic wife-ager. I was in the background, always scoping out new opportunities and making those happen. He went from getting attention from me to getting attention from girls all over the country and some from all over the world. That's when my depression and serious weight gain set in."
Khloe later admits she was also in a similar situation with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.
"You are my, seriously, you're like my twin soul," the 32-year-old entrepreneur reveals. "I was very much the same, like I wanted to be with Lamar, and I would do anything. I've never missed one home basketball game. That's just kind of who I was, but I took pride in that, as it seems like you did as well."
