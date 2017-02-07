Tiffany continues, "We've been together for 12 years and married for eight and a half. My husband's always had this dream of coming to Hollywood and acting, so we moved across the country together and pursued his dreams."

Khloe then calls Tiffany a "ride or die" before she explains how it all went downhill from there.

"My entire life was about him," Tiffany says. "He had some early success in the online video world, YouTube and all this kind of thing. I was like classic wife-ager. I was in the background, always scoping out new opportunities and making those happen. He went from getting attention from me to getting attention from girls all over the country and some from all over the world. That's when my depression and serious weight gain set in."