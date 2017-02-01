BRAND NEW
THURSDAY 8PM

Khloe Kardashian Sets Revenge Body Contestant Up With Reading From Tyler Henry: Watch the Emotional Scene!

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Camilla Belle

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, J Lynne

How Kourtney Really Feels About Scott's Miami Makeout Session

So Cosmo 300x300

Watch the Entire First Episode of So Cosmo Right Now!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Tyler Henry is helping one contestant connect with her late dad.

On Thursday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, contestant Lauren meets with the Hollywood Medium star after Khloe Kardashian sets them up. Khloe and her family have had readings with Tyler, so after hearing Lauren's story and learning of her dad's passing, she hooks her up with a reading.

 "When Khloe called me, she didn't tell me anything about the person I was reading today, other than that I just had to show up," Tyler explains in the clip above. "Considering I read celebrities on my show, it's so interesting to be able to connect to an everyday person."

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Covers

Revenge Body, Tyler Henry, Lauren

E!

Before the reading starts, Lauren admits that she's "nervous," because she wants confirmation and validation that's she's on the right journey.

Take a look at the video above to see Lauren's reaction when Tyler connects with her late father!

Watch a brand-new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Khloe Kardashian , Diet And Fitness , Top Stories