It's time for revenge!
Khloe Kardashian is helping to change lives and taking fans on a transformational and motivational journey to get healthy and build confidence in her new E! series, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian.
In an exclusive first glimpse at the Lionsgate-produced show, the 32-year-old reality star opens up about past struggles with her own body image.
"I was always overweight as a kid. If I was stressed out or sad, I would eat," she explains. "So, I had to learn how to then put all of my energy into something positive and healthy for me, which how I fell in love with working out."
With the help of celebrity trainers and fitness gurus Gunnar Peterson, Luke Milton, Harley Pasternak, Corey Calliet, Latreal Mitchell, Simone De La Rue, Jorge Cruise and Lacey Stone, the 16 participants will be forced to push through the pain while sweating, grinding and challenging themselves to achieve their goals.
And, it definitely won't be easy.
"The struggle is too real!" one woman says, while another wonders, "What the f--k did I get myself into?!"
Some will make it and some will break, but Khloe will be there to offer guidance, encouragement and sometimes tough love every step of the way.
"It's not about a weight number. It's about how you feel," she says. "You're going to start to transform your body and you're going to have this revenge on this life that you once had that you won't even want any more. Let's make our haters our biggest motivators."
