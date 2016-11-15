It's time for revenge!

Khloe Kardashian is helping to change lives and taking fans on a transformational and motivational journey to get healthy and build confidence in her new E! series, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian.

In an exclusive first glimpse at the Lionsgate-produced show, the 32-year-old reality star opens up about past struggles with her own body image.

"I was always overweight as a kid. If I was stressed out or sad, I would eat," she explains. "So, I had to learn how to then put all of my energy into something positive and healthy for me, which how I fell in love with working out."