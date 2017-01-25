Bryan Tanaka is looking for some answers!

Tanaka and Mariah Carey have been growing close while on tour together, and on this Sunday's season finale of Mariah's World, the dancer asks Mimi about her relationship with fiancé James Packer.

"Are you really gonna marry this guy?" Tanaka asks in the exclusive clip above. "I was just...just wondering."

Mariah takes a long pause and then tells Tanaka, "I don't even know what I think anymore."

Tanaka then tells Mariah that all he wants is for her to be happy.