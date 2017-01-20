BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM
EXCLUSIVE!

''He's an Incredibly Special Person!'' Mariah Carey Shocks Bryan Tanaka, Gives Him a Sexy Lap Dance on Stage: See His Reaction

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Emma Roberts

The Big Picture

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Details Paris Robbery Experience to Police: Report

Gwen Stefani, 2017 Peoples Choice Awards

Fashion Police

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"What the heck is going on?!"

Bryan Tanaka gets a major surprise from Mariah Carey on this Sunday's Mariah's World! The injured dancer is watching Mariah perform when suddenly he's carried on the stage.

"I'm freakin' out!" Tanaka says. "I feel pretty nervous, pretty shocked...I got a lot of energy going on, fluttering through my body."

The dancers sit Tanaka down in a chair and blindfold him while Mariah walks over and starts singing her hit song, "Touch My Body."

Mariah then gives Tanaka a sexy lap dance and when it's over she tells the crowd, "That was his moment, he wounded his leg during the tour!"

Photos

Meet Mariah Carey's Entourage

Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka, Mariah's World, Mariah's World 107

E!

This dance comes shortly after Tanaka surprised Mariah with a lap dance of her own. And when talking about her moment with Tanaka, Mariah says, "I loved the fact that they brought Tanaka up on stage, he's a really really incredibly special person."

So what did Tanaka have to say about the experience?

Take a look at the Mariah's World clip above to see the sexy lap dance and to see Tanaka react!

Watch a brand-new episode of Mariah's World Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Mariah's World , E! Shows , Mariah Carey , Top Stories