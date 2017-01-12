Mariah Carey is about to walk down the aisle and Bryan Tanaka does not look happy!
In this exclusive sneak-peek clip from this Sunday's brand new episode of Mariah's World, the "We Belong Together" singer tries on her gorgeous white wedding dress ahead of her nuptials to ex-fiancé James Packer.
"It's the last fitting with my dress," the Grammy winner says. "Also, we're gonna do a fitting with Monroe."
MC helps her adorable daughter try on her beautiful wedding day dress and little Monroe looks over the moon about her special look.
"You are going to look so pretty in this Miss Monroe," Mariah says. "Seeing Monroe in something that's so beautiful. I just love those moments. My two babies are my best friends. And I'm grateful that i have that memory, because they're on tour with me and it's perfect."
Meanwhile, Tanaka watches on as Mariah tries on her dress and he looks a little uncomfortable seeing his crush prepare to marry another man!
Watch the clip for yourself to see Tanaka's unhappy reaction.
