Bianca Storm is back!

Mariah Carey's alter ego returns on this Sunday's Mariah's World and Bryan Tanaka can't hold back his emotions.

"Somebody had an idea that we should...well I don't have to do it because I am me...but they were all gonna dress up as me, Mariah," Mariah says in the exclusive clip above. "But I have a little surprise."

Mariah then walks down the stairs dressed up as Bianca and everyone goes crazy.

"Bianca's ass looks hella fierce," Tanaka says. "Look at that! Bianca's ass is perfection right now and she's complaining, I don't know why she's complaining but it's perfection right now."