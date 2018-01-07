Sometimes you have to power through!
Speaking with E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes, Mariah Carey opened up about her New Year's Rockin' Eve performance. While it was a far cry from the technical difficulties she experienced at the beginning of 2017, she admits that the queen of soul may not have approved.
"Let me not get into past moments, but it was a great feeling to be in New York," Mariah explained to Ryan. "I was so happy that we shared that moment together." While she may have made it look like a piece of cake, it's no easy feat to perform in those freezing conditions.
"People loved it and it was not easy," Ryan complimented the singer. "I think you said, ‘Aretha would not approve of singing in those temparatures.'" Mariah is not one to shy away from the truth. "She would not." she shared.
Of course, Ryan could not let her go without also getting her to dish on her favorite recent TV obsession. "I love The Crown!" Mariah gushed. The queen has spoken!
