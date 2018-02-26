The Kardashians are big in Japan!

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian hit up Toyko on Monday for one last sister trip with Khloe Kardashian, who is 8-months pregnant, before she gives birth to her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Despite being in her third trimester, the pregnant reality star wanted to go on a final trip with her beloved sisters, reports People.

The trio sisters appear to be having a blast, taking to Instagram to share several images of the girls-only vacay.

The mom-to-be started the trip showing off matching personalized luggage from Maison Goyard. The NBA player's lady love also shared a video from the tarmac before the lengthy flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo.

A few hours into the 'cation, the expectant 33-year-old delighted her army of social media fans with some new bump images of herself with the caption, "8 months bumpin'."