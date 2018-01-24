Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Kylie Jenneris quickly approaching motherhood!
While the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has yet to confirm her reported pregnancy, a source tells E! News exclusively that Kylie is "counting down the days" until she meets her newborn.
Our insider says Jenner has "everything ready to go" ahead of her early February due date, and mom Kris Jenner has been especially helpful with the baby's nursery and "getting everything set up." The source shares, "They are all ready to meet the baby."
"Kylie is nervous about giving birth," the insider explains, but says her sisters are "helping calm her fears and letting her know what to expect."
As fans know, Kim Kardashian just welcomed her third child, Kourtney Kardashianalso has three little ones of her own and Khloe Kardashianis pregnant with baby No. 1.
Despite the nerves, we're told the cosmetics mogul is "so excited to finally be a mom and have the baby in her arms."
But after Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott's little bundle of joy arrives, the insider reveals she'll be focused on a fitness and nutrition plan. "She is also very excited about losing baby weight and getting her body back," our source says. "Once she gets settled at home with the baby, that's going to be a huge priority."
Rumors that Kylie and Travis were expecting their first child together sparked in September. The celeb has remained largely out of the spotlight since then, save for family functions and a recent Calvin Klein photoshoot alongside Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall Jenner. In November, E! News learned Kylie held a private, pajama-themed baby shower decked out with pink flowers.
"Each guest signed in and left a note for Kylie. People gave toasts and talked about what a great mom she will be during brunch," our source shared at the time. "Kylie was sitting front and center listening as people spoke. She got gifts from Babies 'R Us, some large gift baskets with books and clothes wrapped in cellophane and a lot of diapers."
Nearly ever member of the Kardashian family has been asked to address Kylie's alleged baby on the way, a topic they've expertly avoided in interviews on daytime TV and late-night. Kim told Ellen DeGeneres that her siblings "respect each other's right to speak for themselves," and even drank a sardine smoothie on The Late Late Show to get out of confirming her sister's pregnancy.
Likewise, Travis, 25, further dismissed the baby speculation in a Billboard interview. "I don't want to talk about that," the rapper said. "They're just guesses. Let them keep fishing."
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m.!